Moving

MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS/RADIO POWER is moving its Hip-Hop format from WBZZ-HD3-W261AX (WAMO 100.1)/PITTSBURGH to sister WAMO-A-W297BU as WAMO 107.3, supplanting the R&B AC format (107.3 THE BEAT), effective NOVEMBER 2nd.

A message at the station's website heralds the move "after almost a decade of playing Hip-Hop on 100.1 FM," claiming that the change will result in a "Better signal, same great hip-hop!"

