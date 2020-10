Coming spring 2021

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./Publicity MARY CATHERINE REBROVICK and her fiance, RYAN WILLIAMS, who are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2021. She shared the happy news, along with this baby bump shot, on FACEBOOK TODAY (10/16).

The couple got engaged in JULY (NET NEWS 7/6). Congratulate REBROVICK here.

