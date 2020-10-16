Seacrest Talks Idol

Superstar RYAN SEACREST spoke to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER (10/16) about the return of AMERICAN IDOL, and how they'll try and make things look as normal as possible, adding that the show will be taped "most likely without an audience." The iHEARTMEDIA radio star, and co-host of daytime television juggernaut LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN also noted an ambitious, yet "truncated audition city schedule this season."

Plans call for all of the judges and contestants to be significantly spread apart and for all social distancing protocols to be followed. The show returns for its 19th season overall, and 4th on ABC-TV in 2021. In addition to SEACREST, the judges will be LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE. Read the article here.

« see more Net News