Funeral services have been set for MICHELLE HORNE, the wife of SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA morning host JJ HAYES. HORNE passed away on OCTOBER 9th at the age of 50 following a long battle with COVID-19 (NET NEWS 10/12).

A private service will be held on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at COLLEGE HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in WICHITA at 9a (CT). A livestream that is open to the public will also be available at CollegeHillumc.org. Says HAYES, “If you are going to watch the service, please wear something purple, it was one of her favorite colors. Also, if you have a pet you rescued, please watch the service with them (if they will sit still … LOL) as rescuing was our passion.”

Memorial donations be made to the WICHITA ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE here.

