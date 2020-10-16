Hankfest

EMMIS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS has announced the lineup for its three night, virtual “HANKFEST” broadcast event, set for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th through SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st. Shows begin at 8p (ET) all three nights, will be streamed exclusively on YOUTUBE, and are presented by title sponsor JACK DANIEL’S.

The performers are grouped by label affiliation. Set to perform on NOVEMBER 19th are RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN, RYAN HURD and NIKO MOON. Taking the virtual stage on NOVEMBER 20th are BIG LOUD RECORDS’ JAKE OWEN, CHRIS LANE and LARRY FLEET. The final night will feature WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s COLE SWINDELL, BRETT ELDREDGE, CHRIS JANSON and GABBY BARRETT.

While “HANKFEST” is free to watch, the station is asking its listeners to consider donating to GLEANERS FOOD BANK here. The station is also selling festival merchandise here, and donating a portion of the proceeds to the food bank.

