Dustin Is Ready To Rock

NEWRELEASETODAY is distributing a new weekly 1-hour Christian Rock syndicated show, "The RockDown" with DUSTIN TATRO focusing on the Top Ten hottest songs in Christian Rock beginning NOVEMBER 6th.

"The RockDown" will feature a weekly Artist Spotlight, the latest premiers, and take the issues they’re going through by the horns. There’s also been plenty of space built into each week’s action-packed hour to accommodate listener requests and dedications, share late breaking Christian Rock news, and visit the RockDown Throwback Vault for favorites from yesterday to yesterday, PETRA to PILLAR and more.

TATRO noted “I've seen firsthand the kind of impact that genre can have in the lives of the struggling. I learned over those years that you never know who is fighting one of the biggest fights you can fight against the voice of Satan - those struggling in your community - addicts, those run down by mental health, those that had hard youths, and those in jail that so desperately need a beacon of hope to pierce their literal darkness."

DUSTIN was host of "At Night With DUSTIN TATRO," KGNZ/ABILENE’s former nighttime Christian Rock ministry, as well as formerly hosting daily airshifts on Solid Rock Radio and currently middays on COMMUNITY BROADCAST PARTNERS Texas Classic Country KORQ (Q COUNTRY 96.1 )/ABILENE. DUSTIN has also just completed his first season as official organist for the TEXAS RANGERS.

The show launches for the weekend of NOVEMBER 6 and will be distributed at no cost to stations through NRT SYNDICATION via FTP in two 28-minute segments with weekly promos and custom tags available. The RockDown’s website and social media are already active at www.TheRockDownShow.com, with an edited demo and syndication signup at NRTSyndication.com.

