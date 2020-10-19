Bailey Co-hosts Afternoons With Jay

The full lineup for WATERLOO MEDIA Top 40 KGSR (93.3)/AUSTIN is taking shape. Last week

IMARI MORA (NET NEWS 10/16) was announced for middays. KGSR PD JAY MICHAELS, will co-host afternoons with BAILEY.

MICHAELS noted, "BAILEY was at WATERLOO MEDIA in another role and has that natural on-air talent ability. She’s so wired into AUSTIN and what is going on in the market, really a superstar. I love hiring real local talent, that lives the lifestyle!

“I’m so fortunate to work with both of these incredibly, strong local talented women in Austin and we’ve only just begun. More to come as we continue to build an A list team on the NEW 933 AUSTIN.”

The rest of the NEW 933 AUSTIN lineup looks like:

BROOKE & JEFFREY 6-10a

IMARI 10a-3p

JAY MICHAELS & co-host BAILEY 3-7p

TBA 7-12mid - more to come.

« see more Net News