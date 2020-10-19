Former then-Top 40 giant KRLA-A/LOS ANGELES 9p-midnight personality DAVE "HULLABALOOER" HULL has passed away at age 86.

ARMED FORCES RADIO in CASABLANA, MOROCCO was HULL's first radio job, going on to his first commercial station in 1955 at KGFL/ROSWELL, NM.

According to WIKIPEDIA, "HULL got his nicknameHe got his nickname while working at WONE/DAYTON. LOS ANGELES radio historian and LARADIO.COM publisher DON BARRETT, who announced he's retiring this past week, quoted HULL as saying: "A woman wrote me from a hotel outside Dayton to say she couldn't stand all that hullabaloo. Well, WEBSTER's defined it as a 'tumultuous outroar,' so I used it."

In SUMMER of 1963 HULL joined KRLA for weekends and soon was promoted to the 9pm-midnight slot by the FALL of that year. By the end of 1964, HULL's popularity prompted fan SUZIE CAPPETTA, to write and record a song entitled "DAVE HULL THE HULLABALOOER", which hit the top of L.A.'s Top 40 charts by early 1965.

WIKIPEDIA goes on to say, "HULL became close with THE BEATLES during their 1965 and 1966 American tours. During that time, HULL taped approximately fourteen interviews with the band. He, along with Bob Eubanks, planned THE BEATLES' 1966 concert at DODGER STADIUM. His close association with the band earned him the honorary title of "FIFTH BEATLE."

