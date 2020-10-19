Free Webinar

Set your calendars to attend the BENZTOWN & P1 MEDIA GROUP webinar this THURSDAY (10/22) at 10a (PST), 1p (EST) 7p (CET) called “What Listeners Want TOMORROW." It's the sixth webinar in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio consultants, as radio stations around the world program through the COVID-19 recovery.

The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature special guest, UK-based radio broadcasting and podcasting consultant DAVID LLOYD. LLOYD has a podcast, “Radio Moments – Conversations”, where he speaks with those in UK radio that “made a difference”. He has also written two books: “How To Make Great Radio” and his latest, “Radio Secrets, An Insider’s Guide to Presenting and Producing Powerful Content or Broadcast And Podcast”.



The webinar will cover topics including:



·The future of radio

·The state of UK radio today

·How radio can win against music streaming

·How radio stations can use podcasts to their advantage.





For more information email SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN or call (818) 842-4600.

