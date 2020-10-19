A Bush album cover

Country artist and songwriter JOHNNY BUSH, best known as the writer of the WILLIE NELSON concert staple “Whiskey River,” died FRIDAY (10/16) of pneumonia at age 85, according to THE HOUSTON CHRONICLE. BUSH was a 2003 inductee into the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

The HOUSTON native, who worked in RAY PRICE’s band, the CHEROKEE COWBOYS, early in his career, charted 24 songs on the Country singles chart as an artist between 1967 and 1981. They included the top 10 hits "You Gave Me A Mountain" and "Undo The Right." Read more about his life and career on his website here.

