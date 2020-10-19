Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Columbia Scores Top 3 At Top 40; Surf Mesa Top 5; Ava Max, Juice Wrld/Marshmello Top 10; Miley, Mendes Top 15

* COLUMBIA lands the top 3 spots at Top 40 led by JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO X BTS holding the top spot for a 3rd week with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)"

* Former chart topper HARRY STYLES is the runner up with "Watermelon Sugar"

* Meanwhile, 24KGOLDN moves 5*-3* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and +2202 spins

* SURF MESA and EMILEE go top 5 with "ily (i love you baby,)" rising 7*-5* and again up over 1000 spins at +1039

* AVA MAX goes top 10 with "Kings & Queens," up 12*-9* and is up 1294 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO hit the top 10 with "Come And Go"

* MILEY CYRUS goes top 15 with "Midnight Sky," climbing 16*-14* and +352 spins

* SHAWN MENDES is top 15 in his third week with "Wonder," up 18*-15* and is +1645 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 20 in her 2nd week on the chart, soaring 27*-18* with "Levitating," featuring DABABY, up 1698 spins

* DRAKE and LIL DURK also motor inside the top 20 with "Laugh Now Cry Later," climbing 23*-19* and are +670 spins

* MARSHMELLO & DEMI LOVATO also head into the top 20 with "It's OK Not To Be OK"

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO have the top debut at 36* with "Lonely," with 1262 spins

* DIXIE D'AMELIO, MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR, and the new JASON DERULO also debut this week

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 Spot; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy Runner Up; 24kGoldn Top 3; DaBaby/Young Thug Top 10

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" for a 4th week

* POP SMOKE, RODDY RICCH, and 50 CENT give REPUBLIC the top two songs as "The Woo" moves 3*-2* and is +354 spins

* 24KGOLDN goes top 3 at Rhythmic as well, climbing 6*-3* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and is up 712 spins

* DABABY is top 10 yet again as "Blind," featuring YOUNG THUG, moves 11*-9* and is up 257 spins

* INTERNET MONEY soar into the top 15 with "Lemonade," up 16*-12*, featuring GUNNA, TOLIVER, and NAV, and gain 833 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER go top 15 with "Holy," rising 18*-15* and are +276 spins

* JHENE AIKO and H.E.R. go top 20 with "B.S.," up 22*-20* and up 239 spins

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DA BABY's "For The Night" heads toward the top 20, up 26*-22* and surges 493 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and YOUNG THUG go 31*-23* with "Don't Stop" - with a big 623 spin gain

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' have the top debut at 35* with "Mr. Right Now" and is +587 spins

* CORDAE (featuring RODDY RICCH), BIG SEAN (featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and JHENE AIKO), and YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN also debut

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 As Top 10 Remains Steady; Mulatto Top 15; SZA/Ty, Rod Wave Top 20

* DRAKE and LIL DURK continue their multi-format #1 at Rhythmic and Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later"

* Again this week, there was not much movement in the top 10

* However, MONEYBAGG YO's "Said Sum" holding at 8* is +258 spins and BEATKING's "Then Leave," featuring QUEENDOME COME, goes 10*-9* and is +270 spins

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. are up another 353 spins with "B.S.," moving 14*-12*

* MULATTO hits the top 15 with "Muwop"

* SZA goes top 20 with "Hit Different," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, rising 21*-17* and +357 spins

* ROD WAVE also enters the top 20 with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR SON SON, up 22*-20*

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and YOUNG THUG surge 32*-22* with "Don't Stop" - up 642 spins (scoring over a 600 spin gain at both Rhythmic and Urban)

* TOOSI has the top debut at 32* with "Love Cycle," featuring SUMMER WALKER, up 426 spins

* POPCAAN (featuring DRAKE & PARTYNEXTDOOR) and POLO G debut as well

Hot AC: Gabby Barrett/Charlie Puth New #1; Jawsh x Jason x BTS, Ava Max, Mendes Score Big Spin Gains

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH take over the top spot this week with "I Hope," moving 3*-1* and are +308 spins

* Inside the top 20, three other songs score spin gains over 300

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO X BTS are at 6* with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 411 spins

* AVA MAX is heading toward the top 10 with "Kings & Queens," rising 14*-12* and is up 383 spins

* SHAWN MENDES goes 19*-16* in just his third week on the chart with "Wonder," up 653 spins

* KEITH URBAN & PINK score the lone debut at 35* with "One Too Many," up 136 spins

Active Rock: Seether Holds Top Spot; AC/DC Top 3; Three Days Grace, Ayron Jones Top 10

* SEETHER holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Dangerous"

* AC/DC is top 3 in just their second week on the chart, surging 7*-3* with "Shot In The Dark," and are +301 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE go top 10 with their rendition of GOTYE's "Somebody That I Used To Know," moving 12*-9*

* AYRON JONES also hits the top 10 with "Take Me Away," rising 13*-10*

* GRETA VAN FLEET are top 20 in their second week after a big 31*-17* jump with "My Way, Soon," up 370 spins

* THROUGH FIRE have the lone debut at 40* with "Doubt"

Alternative: All Time Low Return To #1; Peach Tree, I Don't Know Top 10; Royal & The Serpent Top 15; Royal Blood, Tame Impala Top 20

* ALL TIME LOW return to the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart five of the last six weeks

* PEACH TREE RASCALS go top 10 with "Mariposa," up 11*-8* and +218 spins

* I DON'T KNOW BUT THEY FOUND ME also hit the top 10, climbing 12*-9* with "Leave Me Alone," up 173 spins

* ROYAL & THE SERPENT are top 15 with "Overwhelmed," up 18*-15* and +226 spins

* CANNONS move 20*-16* and score the second largest spin gain at +288 with "Fire For You"

* ROYAL BLOOD enter the top 20 with "Trouble's Coming," up 21*-18* and are +271 spins

* TAME IMPALA's "Is It True," is up 22*-19* and +195 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT has the top debut at 34* with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)" - up 271 spins

* Entering at 35* and this week's Greatest Gainer is "Sofia" by CLAIRO - up 359 spins

* BASTILLE debuts at 37* with "Survivin'"

Triple A: My Morning Jacket #1; Tame Impala Runner Up; Sylvan Esso Top 15; Petty, Stapleton Top 20; Caamp Debuts Big

* MY MORNING JACKET take the top spot with "Feel You"

* TAME IMPALA are now the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Is It True," up 45 spins

* SYVLAN ESSO goes top 15 with "Ferris Wheel"

* TOM PETTY is top 20 with "Leave Virginia Alone," rising 23*-16* and is +89 spins

* CHRIS STAPLETON also surges into the top 20, soaring 30*-18* with "Cold," up 84 spins

* CAAMP scores a big debut at 19* with "Officer Of Love," up 91 spins

* FLEET FOXES enter at 23* with "Can I Believe You," up 63 spins

* THE HEAVY HOURS and CONAN GRAY also debut

