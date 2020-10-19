Exchange Offer

On OCTOBER 19, 2020, URBAN ONE offered an early tender results of its previously announced offer to exchange, "any and all its outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 for new 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022.

Based on the early tenders as of 5p (ET) on OCTOBER 16th, eligible holders had validly tendered and not validly withdrawn $347.0 million aggregate principal amount, representing 99.15% of the outstanding principal amount, of the Existing Notes in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

