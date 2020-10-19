Now Part Of SiriusXM

The E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY has closed on the sale of STITCHER to SIRIUSXM for $325 million ($265 million cash, up to $30 million earnout based on 2020 results to be paid in 2021, up to $30 million earnout based on 2021 payable in 2022).

SCRIPPS bought MIDROLL MEDIA and EARWOLF in 2015 for $55 million and added the STITCHER app in 2016 for $4.5 million, then brought the podcasting operations together under the STITCHER umbrella name in 2018.

