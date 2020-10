Kerns

STARNES MEDIA GROUP's weekly "ALL-AMERICAN RADIO WITH JENNIFER KERNS" has been added by CUMULUS News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES.

The show, hosted by KERNS, a conservative writer and former CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY spokeswoman, originates at STARNES' News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS.



Find out more about affiliation from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

