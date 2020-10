Jubal

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO debuts THE JUBAL SHOW today, adding the morning show to its weekday programming lineup.

JUBAL is the co-host of the nationally syndicated show , which aired on KKMG from MARCH 2016-APRIL 2020. The all-new show originates from KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE, WA, and replaces BROOKE AND JEFFREY IN THE MORNING on KKMG.

