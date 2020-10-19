Debuts 10/26

iHEARTMEDIA, DOGHOUSE PICTURES and WILL PACKER MEDIA are launching "FIGHT NIGHT", a new iHEARTRADIO Original true crime podcast. Hosted by JEFF KEATING and co-produced by WILL PACKER and WILL PACKER PRODUCTIONS Pres. JAMES LOPEZ, examines an ATLANTA armed robbery from the night of MUHAMMAD ALI’s 1970 return fight after being banned from boxing for refusing to enter the VIETNAM war military draft.

“FIGHT NIGHT” debuts MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, the 50th anniversary of ALI’s defeat of JERRY QUARRY, with new episodes airing weekly each MONDAY. Listeners can hear the official audio trailer now on iHEARTRADIO and everywhere podcasts are heard.

In “FIGHT NIGHT,” host JEFF KEATING tells the story of an after-party celebrating ALI’s win that went wrong. After the fight, hundreds of guests headed to a private party and according to police reports robbers met them at the front door and herded the guests into the basement forcing them to hand over their money and jewelry. “FIGHT NIGHt” takes a deeper dive into that night.



iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE commented, "What happened in ATLANTA shortly after heavyweight champion MUHAMMAD ALI made his celebrated return to the ring is a true crime mystery that will keep listeners craving more, especially with the 50th anniversary of the fight and horrendous crime so near. WILL PACKER MEDIA and DOGHOUSE PICTURES are known for their groundbreaking and innovative content. Partnering with them on this show will bring the highest level of storytelling to this layered podcast."

DOGHOUSE PICTURES producer and "FIGHT NIGHT" host JEFF KEATING added, "We’re excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA and WILL PACKER MEDIA to finally share with the world this riveting crime which reflects race and relationships from the early 1970's. The friendship between the hustler, GORDON "CHICKEN MAN" WILLIAMS and cop, JD HUDSON, comes to life through their fascinating interviews, which span five decades and have never been heard before."

WILL PACKER said, "This is the type of project that is perfect for the podcasting space: captivating, high stakes, suspenseful - all against the backdrop of a historic moment in the great MUHAMMAD ALI’s career. True crime aficionados and those new to the genre will be enthralled by this piece."

« see more Net News