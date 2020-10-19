Borna Velic

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock WHQG (102.9 THE HOG)/MILWAUKEE, WI. PD BORNA VELIC has been named PD for Classic Rock sister station WKLH (MILWAUKEE's Hometown Rock)/MILWAUKEE and will oversee both stations. VELIC replaces former WKLH PD BOB BELLINI who was promoted to VP/GM of the MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP stations in MAY (NET NEWS 5/14/20).

WHQG midday personality MINDY NOVOTNY has also been promoted to MD/Programming Assistant for 102.9 THE HOG, and Rhythmic WNRG (ENERGY 106.9) MD/Midday personality MANDY SCOTT has been promoted to WKLH Programming Assistant, retaining her current ENERGY 106.9 responsibilities as well as WHQG afternoon co-host.

BELLINI said, “First, I want to thank the many candidates who interviewed with us from near and far. We left no stone unturned in our search, and through these many weeks, BORNA interviewed by actually doing the job. SAGA COMMUNICATIONS is committed to hiring the best talent, from within or without, and I’m elated that three exceptional MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP staff will grow and contribute to our success.”

VELIC said “I am incredibly excited and humbled to join the veteran team at WKLH. Thank you to ED CHRISTIAN, CHRIS FORGY, and SCOTT CHASE for their confidence in me to lead such an iconic brand. Special thanks to BOB BELLINI for his ongoing mentorship to further the success he’s established at WKLH.

All of the promotions are effective immediately.

