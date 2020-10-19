Grand Ole Opry Stage (Photo: Chris Hollo)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will hold its 12th annual "OPRY Goes Pink" show, in support for the fight against breast cancer, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th. LAUREN ALAINA, LITTLE BIG TOWN and RITA WILSON with VICTORIA SHAW and ERIN KINSEY are scheduled to perform for what will be the OPRY's 4,797th SATURDAY night broadcast.

Throughout the show, fans will learn more about the fight against breast cancer and the work of nonprofit SUSAN G. KOMEN, and will be invited to donate to the cause.

The OPRY SATURDAY night show will be livestreamed on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS' YOUTUBE, TWITTER and FACEBOOK channels, with host CARLY PEARCE, as well as airing on CIRCLE TV, SIRIUSXM, and the OPRY's flagship home, RYMAN HOSPITALITY 650 WSM-A/NASHVILLE and wsmonline.com at 7p (CT). Additionally, it will broadcast on EASTERN CIRCLE and GRAY TV, as well as DISH studio channel 102 and SLING TV. Scheduled to perform on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31st are CLINT BLACK and STEVE WARINER.

