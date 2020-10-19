Aldean

Congratulations to MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN, who holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Got What I Got."

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

