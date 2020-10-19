LaMaster

NASHVILLE-based publishing companies SHELTERED MUSIC and 50 EGG MUSIC have joined together for their first collaboration with the signing of JENNA LAMASTER. Both companies plan to help the CALIFORNIA native publish her songs and focus on artist development.



"For us to be able to pull our strengths together and deliver for an incredibly talented performer and writer of JENNA's unique ability is beyond exciting," said SHELTERED MUSIC's DARRELL FRANKLIN.



“From the moment we met JENNA, we knew there was a special sparkle about her," said 50 EGG MUSIC's TALI CANTERBURY. "Not only is she an incredibly gifted singer, but also a songwriter wise beyond her years. We are very lucky that she chose to work with our team and cannot wait for the world to hear her music.”



"I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to work with such motivated, hardworking, and enthusiastic people,” said LAMASTER. “To have such well respected companies like SHELTERED MUSIC and 50 EGG MUSIC join forces to create my 'dream team' is so honoring. They felt like family from the moment I walked in the door, and I couldn't imagine a better place to call home."

