BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) have signed BMLG RECORDS/19 RECORDINGS singer/songwriter LACI KAYE BOOTH to a joint, exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. BOOTH was a top five contestant on season 17 of ABC-TV's "AMERICAN IDOL." After wrapping the show, she moved to NASHVILLE and is now working on her debut album (NET NEWS 9/2).



“On behalf of myself, MICHELLE ATTARDI and our entire team at BIG MACHINE MUSIC, we are incredibly excited to work with an undeniable talent like LACI," said BMM GM MIKE MOLINAR. "It is truly a privilege to be part of her stellar team alongside our friends at UMPG, BMLG RECORDS, 19 RECORDINGS and her producer, DANN HUFF.”



SVP/A&R for UMPG NASHVILLE CYNDI FORMAN added, “When LACI first performed for our staff, we were all captivated by her voice and songwriting. She is building a great team around her and we’re excited to be part of it. MIKE and MICHELLE share the same belief in LACI, so it’s exciting to partner with them at BIG MACHINE MUSIC.”



“To be able to say I have one publishing partner is incredible, but to be able to say I have two is insane,” said BOOTH. “When I met [UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO] TROY [TOMLINSON] and CYNDI, they understood who I am as an artist and songwriter immediately, and when MIKE and MICHELLE showed the same incredible passion for my songs ... the rest is history. I’m so grateful to UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP and BIG MACHINE MUSIC for being willing to work together to create the best team I could ever ask for. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

