Laura G

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted LAURA G to Program Director for Country WSJR (NASH FM 93.7)/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, PA. LAURA joined the cluster in 2018 as APD and on-air host for sister station Top 40 WBHT (97.1/95.7 BHT). She will continue her midday hosting duties for WBHT (97.1/95.7 BHT) in addition to her new programming role at WSJR.

"LAURA has shown strong leadership and work ethic throughout her career with CUMULUS and we are elated to promote her to PD of NASH FM 93.7," said CUMULUS WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON VP/Market Mgr. CHRIS KENNY.

"I am so grateful for the many people in this company who have given me opportunities to learn and grow," said LAURA. "I am thrilled to be taking this next step in my career with CUMULUS MEDIA and WSJR/NASH FM 93.7."

« see more Net News