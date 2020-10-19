Loop Media Aquires Spkr

LOOP MEDIA, a streaming media company, announced TODAY its acquisition of SPKR, the first audio platform centered on short-form content, including podcasts. The company will form LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS and has tapped former MTV's ANDY SCHUON as Studio Head.

The acquisition further expands LOOP MEDIA’s content offering as it continues to become a more diverse media company, expanding into audio as a complement to its extensive short-form video offerings.

SPKR contains short-form feeds of podcasts and other curated audio. It gathers, filters, and personalizes samples of podcasts that listeners can easily sample and select for their own favorite playlists.

SPKR Co-Founder ANDY SCHUON will assume the newly created role of Head of LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS, responsible for all content and programming creation and acquisitions for both B2B and Consumer groups. SCHUON was Head of Programming of MTV and VH1 at the height of their influence; he was also President at CBS RADIO, Head of Programming at KROQ/LOS ANGELES, and Co-Founder of REVOLT TV.

JON NIERMANN, Co-Founder and CEO of LOOP MEDIA, INC. said, “We are very fortunate to have ANDY join LOOP. He is an incredibly talented and great person who will play crucial roles in our future growth plans. Very few execs have the depth of relevant experience that ANDY has had in his career as it relates to LOOP’s focus and potential, so it will be an honor to work so closely with him. With the acquisition of SPKR and the formation of our LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS, we are setting the foundation for strong content expansion that will help our B2B and D2C platforms scale even more efficiently and aggressively.”

SCHUON added, “JON and I share the belief that music video as an art form is on the verge of a renaissance, and LOOP MEDIA is well poised to take advantage of that with its growing number of music channels for business and consumers. My life’s work has centered around connecting content creators with their fans, and I’m thrilled to continue that work at LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS. SPKR brings a defining audio platform in podcast presentation to the portfolio of video channel brands and apps already at LOOP. There’s a paradox of great content, where too much choice in music, podcasts, and content overall leads to confusion and disarray. At LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS we will be charged with bringing order to that chaos through trusted brands underpinned by great creative, curation, editorial, and execution.”

