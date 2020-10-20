Noah Goldstein

MILK & HONEY Founder/President LUCAS KILLER announed the signing of multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning producer NOAH GOLDSTEIN to a worldwide management deal, where he will be handled by KELLER and GM NIC WARNER.

GOLDSTEIN has co-written and produced worldwide hits including RIHANNA, KANYE WEST and PAUL McCARTNEY's "Four Five Seconds" and YE’s "Black Skinhead," "Famous," "New Slaves," "Father Stretch My Hands," "Clique" and "Ultralight Beam," among others. He has also worked on WEST's albums "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," "Yeezus," "The Life Of Pablo," "Watch The Throne," "Kid’s See Ghosts" (with KID CUDI), as well as FRANK OCEAN'S "Blonde" and "Endless," and TRAVIS SCOTT's "rodeo." GOLDSTEIN has also worked with ARCADE FIRE, BON IVER, DRAKE, SIA, THE WEEKND, TRAVIS SCOTT FKA TWIGS, NAS and more.

Commened KELLER, “As MILK & HONEY has grown, we’ve had the rare privilege of representing a higher caliber of talent – NOAH GOLDSTEIN is one of those people. I love his records and his taste and am absolutely confident that we will be able to further elevate his career in the coming years."

Added MILK & HONEY GM WARNER, “NOAH has made some of my favorite records over the past decade, I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside him. Looking forward to a great run with him being here at MILK & HONEY.”

