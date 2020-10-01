Pretty In Pink!

OCTOBER is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG/GREENSBORO, NC morning hosts LORA SONGSTER & MATT PINK-OLA are helping raise money and awareness for the fine folks from EARLIER.ORG, a local organization founded 25 years ago with one mission in mind, to fund research leading to successful earlier detection of breast cancer.

All month long, the wake up hosts have been sharing tips and information on how area residents can play their part. MATT went the extra mile, dying his beard pink (watch clip here) and rounding up a band of merry gentlemen eager to do the same! (Ed. Note: J.T. ... that's not a beard!)

EARLIER.ORG reminds people that most breast cancer is in the body five to eight years before it can be detected through current methods. Science and technology are coming together to create the venue for discovery of a new test that would detect it in its earliest stages, possibly before a tumor has even formed.

Visit the WMAG Breast Cancer awareness page for more info.

