Reshuffle

iHEARTMEDIA has filed applications with the FCC to eliminate several of its subsidiaries in a transfer that will streamline operations from eight subsidiaries to two. Licensees AMFM BROADCASTING LICENSES, LLC, AMFM RADIO LICENSES, LLC, AMFM TEXAS LICENSES, LLC, CAPSTAR TX LLC, CITICASTERS LICENSES, INC, and CLEAR CHANNEL BROADCASTING LICENSES, INC. are all transferring their licenses to iHM LICENSES, LLC (formerly CC LICENSES, LLC). AMFM BROADCASTING, INC., which owns 51% of Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS)/LOS ANGELES licensee LOS ANGELES BROADCASTING PARTNERS, LLC with the LOS ANGELES DODFERS owning the rest, will also be merged out of existence and will be replaced by iHEART MEDIA + ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

In other filings with the FCC, OSCAR AGUERO MINISTRY, INC. is selling Spanish Religion WBIY/LA BELLE, FL and W263BY/NAPLES, FL to ASSOCIATION DES HAITIENS VIVANT A L'ETRANGER POUR LE DEVELOPEMENT, INC. for $500,000.

ERNIE BARBEE's CASA PINON, LLC is selling Oldies KXSL-A (K-BEAR) and K300CL/SHOW LOW, AZ and K263CA/TAYLOR, AZ to VANCE and KAREY BARBEE's NEW STAR BROADCASTING LLC for $89,000.

A.P.P.L.E. SEED, INC. is transferring low power WACF-LP/BROOKFIELD, MA to APPLE COUNTRY RADIO, INC. for $1.

WOOF BOOM RADIO MUNCIE LICENSE LLC is selling W252CY/ANDERSON, IN to INTER-MIRIFICA, INC. for $8,000 plus $2,000 for equipment. The primary station is listed as Religion WSQM/NOBLESVILLE, IN.

MIFFLIINVILLE COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. has requested an extension of its SIlent STA for WRHB-LP/MIFFLINVILLE, PA after being evicted from its licensed site.

And KLO BROADCASTING CO. has closed on the sale of Adult Standards KLO-A (UNFORGETTABLE 1430)/OGDEN-SALT LAKE CITY, UT to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $260,000.

