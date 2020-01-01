Weekly Data

After two weeks showing week-to-week increases in podcast downloads, PODTRAC's OCTOBER 12-18 weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads down 4% from the previous week and up 40% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from OCTOBER 14, 2019 to OCTOBER 18, 2020 was+1% for Arts, +17% for Business, +24% for Comedy, +5% for Education, +3% for History, +98% for News, +19% for Science, +7% for Society & Culture, +38% for Sports, and +59% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +1% for Arts, -8% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -6% for History, -6% for News, -7% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, -2% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime..

