ALL ACCESS has learned of the passing of TONY LEWIS, singer with the Rock group, THE OUTFIELD. He died at his home near LONDON. The cause of death is as yet unknown. He was 62.

A statement released by his publicist reads in part, "LEWIS and the late JOHN SPINKS took the '80s by storm with THE OUTFIELD's infectious pop songs, including 'Your Love,' 'All The Love In The World' and 'Say It Isn’t So.' 'Your Love' reached #6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1986 and is still widely known today, with features in various TV spots and commercials, gaining millions of streams each month." Those singles helped their debut album, Play Deep, reach Top 10 on the Top 200 Album Chart - it has since been certified 3x Platinum. The band's last chart hit, 1990's "For You," was released from their fourth studio album, Diamond Days.

The band's final release, Replay, was released in 2011, after which LEWIS continued to perform, playing shows and releasing solo music, including a 2018 album, Out Of The Darkness, and Unplugged - The Acoustic Sessions, an EP released earlier this year.

LEWIS is survived by his wife of 35 years CAROL, his two daughters GEMMA and ROSIE, and three grandchildren.

