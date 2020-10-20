BILLIE EILISH a DARKROOM/INTERSCOPE RECORDS recording artist will perform WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM from LOS ANGELES on SATURDAY OCTOBER 24th 3p (PT)/6p (ET) on livestream.billieeilish.com.

The livestream will utilize state-of-the-art XR technology, that virtually transports the audience into a fully immersive experience. Using multiple cameras, angles and 3D environments, ticket holders will be able to step inside Billie’s world, as she performs a fully live set, in what is to be a truly unprecedented live experience.

BILLIE will be performing 100% live with her brother FINNEAS and long-time touring drummer ANDREW MARSHALL on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft 360 LED screens, providing 3D, real-time-content integration.

Before the main event there will be WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM PRE-SHOW. Starting at 2p (PT)/5p (ET), the pre-show will debut an exclusive never-before-seen clip from the highly anticipated R.J. CUTLER-directed, APPLE TV+ documentary film BILLIE EILISH: The World’s A Little Blurry, plus host an array of special guest appearances, alongside giveaways, contests and exclusive content.

Tickets on sale at Livestream.billieeilish.com.

« see more Net News