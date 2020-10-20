Chiang

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG)/HOUSTON OM JOHNNY CHIANG has been promoted to Country Format Leader for all six CMG Country stations. Previous Format Leader and KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO PD JEFF GARRISON departed the company YESTERDAY (10/19). Additionally, KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON APD/MD and midday host CHRISTI BROOKS has been named Dir./Branding & Programming for KCYY, effective NOVEMBER 2nd, and KKBQ afternoon drive host CAITLIN "CJ" JOHNSON has been promoted to Assistant Dir. of Branding/Programming for that station.

“JOHNNY, CHRISTI and CJ are brilliant programmers, thoughtful leaders, esteemed and respected on-air talent and all-around great people,” said CMG Radio EVP BILL HENDRICH. “Their passion for the industry and helping others will be the cornerstone of their success in their new roles. Congratulations to them all!”

CHIANG has been with CMG for 27 years and has been recognized as a three-time CMA Award winner and four-time MARCONI winner. “CMG has some of the greatest brands, led by some of the best program directors in Country radio,” said CHIANG. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work even closer with this distinguished and already successful group of talented programmers. I am deeply grateful to TIM CLARKE and STEVE SMITH for their belief in me.”

BROOKS started at KKBQ as an intern in 1999 before moving up to weekend on-air talent, then transitioning to nights, mornings and then middays.

“I had no idea when I walked through the doors 21 years ago at KKBQ that this would be my career path,” said BROOKS. “I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from some of the best in the business. I have been a fan of the team at Y100 for a long time and can’t wait to join them and see what we can do together.”

JOHNSON began her career in sales at WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, FL before hosting a weekend show, and later holding positions as full-time host and MD. She then relocated to HOUSTON where she hosts afternoon drive for KKBQ. She also currently hosts middays on WAPE.

