Jordan Davis performs for 'The Nashville Sessions' Virtual Concert Series

Radio/TV personality RYAN SEACREST is treating young hospital patients and their families to a special virtual concert series, "The NASHVILLE Sessions," through his nonprofit, THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION. "The NASHVILLE Sessions" will feature MUSIC CITY-based artists performing songs produced exclusively for SEACREST STUDIOS, which are state-of-the-art radio/television studios located in children’s hospitals nationwide. Artists featured in the first round of "The NASHVILLE Sessions" include JORDAN DAVIS, KYLIE MORGAN, STEPHANIE QUAYLE and BEN FULLER.

“COVID-19 has shifted the way we bring special experiences to patients and families,” said THE SEACREST FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. and COO MEREDITH SEACREST. “Even though in-person experiences are limited, we are fortunate that our studios can continue to broadcast programming via a closed-circuit network. This broadcast capability enables us to provide fun and engaging content, from the safety of a patient’s room.”

“I really love working with SEACREST STUDIOS, so when they approached me about this virtual concert opportunity, it was a no brainer,” said DAVIS. “I know this time has been really difficult for a lot of families, so hopefully some live music can give them a brief escape from everything going on.”

