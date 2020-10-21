Promesa Y Esperanza Hosts

PROMESA Y ESPERANZA® (PROMISE AND HOPE), an annual fundraising event that brings together Spanish-language radio stations across the country in support of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®, took place this year on OCTOBER 15-16 and raised more than $783,951.



The two-day event put on by MEGA-PHILADELPHIA Spanish Hits WEMG-A W289AZ (105.7 LA MEGA NATION)/PHILADELPHIA and WIBG-A and WIBG-A W267BP (101.3 LA MEGA NATION), along with other independent radio stations aired on Spanish-language stations in several markets across the UNITED STATES.



WEMG-LA MEGA NATION VP/Regional Manager MARC GURALNICK commented, "Each year, we get the unique opportunity to support ST. JUDE through our passion for radio. I want to whole-heartedly thank our listeners and our Latino community for joining in to support this beautiful mission, which helps children here in the UNITED STATES and around the world."

ALSAC Pres./CEO RICHARD C. SHADYAC JR. added, "All of us at ST. JUDE are continually impressed by the generosity of our PROMESA Y ESPERANZA partners nationwide, because the work they put in each year impacts children here and around the world. This unique year provided us with the opportunity to reach our friends virtually in their homes, and although we are sad we couldn’t gather in person, we felt the support from donors from all over the country who make it possible to continue the lifesaving treatment and research that takes place at St. Jude every single day." ALSAC is the fundraising and awareness organization for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.



PROMESA Y ESPERANZA started with three stations in 1997. 23 years later, the program has raised over $150 million to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Because of events like these, families never receive a bill from ST. JUDE for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

