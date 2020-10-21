Mike Krzyzewski

MIKE KRZYZEWSKI, DUKE's legendary head coach, will host the premiere episode of the 16th season of his weekly SIRIUSXM show, "Basketball And Beyond With Coach K," this THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at 6p (ET).

On the debut, COACH K is scheduled to be joined by L.A. LAKERS head coach FRANK VOGEL and TAMBA BAY LIGHTNING coach JON COOPER, both of whom guided their teams to their respective world titles this year.

The show features interviews with successful people from many different walks of life. Throughout the college basketball season, a new edition will air every THURSDAY on both the ESPNU RADIO on SIRIUSXM and SIRIUSXM ACC RADIO channels. Episodes are also available to subscribers through SIRIUSXM ON DEMAND. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/ESPNUonSXM.

COACH K will host a special NBA DRAFT-focused edition of his show on NOVEMBER 18th.

