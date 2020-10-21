77TalkRadio

RED APPLE MEDIA News Talk WABC (TALKRADIO 77)/NEW YORK will celebrate HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH with an all-day on-air event TODAY, OCTOBER 21st, to celebrate the numerous contributions the HISPANIC community has made to NEW YORK CITY’s businesses, governmental, political communities, and culture.



From 6a to 6p (ET), WABC hosts will talk with HISPANIC leaders, political figures, celebrities, and more to highlight the rich heritage of their cultures and their contributions to our country.



Guests include: SENATOR MARCO RUBIO, NEW YORK YANKEES great TINO MARTINIEZ, TONY ORLANDO, TITO PUENTE, JR., and others.



The HISPANIC accounts for nearly 30% of all residents in the five boroughs.



Commented RED APPLE MEDIA owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, “The HISPANIC culture in NEW YORK CITY is among the most vibrant and fastest growing,. As an immigrant myself, I understand what it means to take pride in your culture, your heritage, your ethnicity, and the path by which we all became ‘NEW YORKERS.’ We are proud of the contributions made by our HISPANIC brothers and sisters, whether it is the thousands of HISPANIC-owned businesses or the millions of NEW YORKERS of HISPANIC heritage who work, live, play, and pray here in the greatest city on earth. It is only right and appropriate that we take a moment to reflect on the accomplishments and tremendous impact that our fellow HISPANIC NEW YORKERS have had throughout our city’s storied history.”

« see more Net News