Share Of Ear On Podcast Growth

For the first time since EDISON RESEARCH’s SHARE OF EAR study began tracking audio consumption in 2014, podcasting’s share of all audio listening is now 6% of consumption. This level marks an all-time high for the growing on-demand audio medium.

This new finding was revealed at the PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL conference YESTERDAY in a keynote address by EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER. The latest findings show that the share of time AMERICANS age 13+ spend with podcasts as a percentage of all their audio listening has tripled from just 2% in 2014.

According to WEBSTER, “Podcasting has become the greatest companion medium. Not only can you take it with you while you do other things, but we also see people turning to podcasts for a sense of community and connection during a very stressful time.”

For more information on EDISON RESEARCH's SHARE OF EAR report, go here.

