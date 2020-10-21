Triton Digital

TRITON DIGITAL has announced the release of the latest LATAM PODCAST REPORT covering the Top 100 Podcasts in LATIN AMERICA from AUGUST 31st through SEPTEMBER 27th, as measured by TRITON’s POCAST METRICS measurement service.

Two new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including RADIOS GRUPO GLOBO's CLASSICAO MINEIRO. In addition, the same company's O ASSUNTO remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period. The Top 100 podcasts account for 19.8M downloads in total.

For the full LATIN AMERICA report, go here.

