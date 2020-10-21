Hatfield

CUMULUS Country KJJY/DES MOINES, IA MD and “HATFIELD & MCCOY” morning show co-host EDDIE HATFIELD will retire effective FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th. He announced the news on his show YESTERDAY (10/20), also sharing it as a video on his FACEBOOK page where he was joined by his wife, GAIL. HATFIELD started with the station in 1986, and will be retiring just a few days past his 34th anniversary. His morning co-host, BIG JOHN MCCOY, will remain in place. They have co-hosted mornings together for more than three decades.

The station also posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “Please join us in wishing EDDIE HATFIELD and his family the very best in retirement. For more than 34 years EDDIE has entertained the listeners of 92.5 KJJY. Although EDDIE is retiring, he is not saying ‘goodbye.’ You can be sure you will hear EDDIE when he swings by KJJY down the road. EDDIE, congratulations on an amazing career at 92.5 KJJY, and enjoy retirement!”

