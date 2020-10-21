Verifi Media

VERIFI MEDIA, a provider of music data management solutions, is launching the recorded music industry’s first blockchain-anchored data engine and registration service for musical works with inaugural partner UNISON RIGHTS., a BARCELONA-based company dedicated to collective management of copyrights.

VERIFI’s breakthrough data engine uses a technology solution to solve problems resulting from incompatible data, and ever-changing rights owners and distributors.

UNISON is integrating VERIFI’s data engine for rights management organizations to fuel its transparent global administration platform. The management firm currently manages 740,000 copyrights for over 120 clients, including leading songwriters, producers, music publishers, and other international CMOs. Through the partnership, UNISON is the world’s first music rights management organization to work with blockchain technology from inception.

Commented UNISON CEO JORDI PUY, “We are thrilled to be working with VERIFI in such a ground-breaking project. After years of hard work and innovation, the music works ownership data management platform that we dreamed of is now a reality. We believe that VERIFI’s data engine will help bring more transparency into the global music data ecosystem, which will decisively enable a fairer and faster distributions, Now more than ever we need to apply technology to support creators and contribute to improve music copyright usage identification, collection, and distribution. We hope that every stakeholder, from writers to independent and major publishers, as well as to rights management organizations, will join this revolution for the benefit of all."

VERIFI MEDIA Co-Founder/CEO KEN UMEZAKI added, “For years we have been developing and testing our approach to solving overarching ownership data problems to help fast-forward transformation of the music industry into a data-driven business. We’re really excited to make these critically-needed, modern solutions available and launch our blockchain data engine and registration service that can better support stakeholders across the entire recorded music value chain."

