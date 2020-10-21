Virtual News Center

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has added D&Z MEDIA Adult Hits KQPR (POWER 96)/ALBERT LEA, MN, to its roster of affiliates.

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER will provide newscasts for the station anchored daily by MARINA BRETT



Commented the stations OM REGGIE BAUER, "I really like how consistent the newscasts sound. We already had a news sounder in use before signing up with VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER, and they put it at the start of each of our newscasts with no problem. I also like how the newscasts are ready for us to download at the same time every morning. I don't even have to think about it in the morning, much less worry about it, because I know the new newscasts will be there."

Added VNC COO JEN AUSTIN, “Getting bang for your buck is more important than ever, and we're happy to help radio stations achieve that in the news department. Our news anchors are working hard now in ALBERT LEA to provide the best local news possible while giving KQPR exceptional value,"



VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER provides market-specific news, weather, and sports content to dozens of radio stations across the U.S.

