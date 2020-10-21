United For Good Cause

The NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE and ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS have partnered on an initiative to advance racial justice and equity. The companywide initiative will promote URBAN LEAGUE programs in education, job training, entrepreneurship, and other areas of need.

URBAN LEAGUE Pres./CEO MARC H. MORIAL said, “The community-based work we deliver alongside our network of 90 affiliates requires us to be a trusted voice that reaches into communities and supports our neighbors. ENTERCOM’s partnership allows us to amplify our message while also helping bring bold conversations to the fore as we work to empower our communities and change lives.”

ENTERCOM Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD added, “We’re committed to helping foster a more just, equitable and inclusive nation. This partnership will connect us with diverse voices to further inform the ways we leverage our robust portfolio of digital and broadcast assets to serve our communities.”

