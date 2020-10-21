Debuts Today (10/21)

APOSTROPHE PODCAST NETWORK today (10/21) debuts the true crime podcast THE MIAMI CHRONICLES: BOOBY TRAP, the first in a nonfiction anthology series about significant crimes that took place throughout the MIAMI area. THE MIAMI CHRONICLES: BOOBY TRAP explores the story surrounding the 1979 murder of 14-year-old BOY SCOUT RICHARD “RICHIE” BRUSH JR., who broke into Scoutmaster CARMINE “CHUCK” FALCO’s empty house looking to find marijuana. Inside, a booby trap set off a rifle — shooting RICHIE and leaving him to bleed out and die on the floor.

As told by RICHIE’s childhood friend MICHAEL FRAGOMENI and his co-host, JAMES ARCHER, the series uses original sound design and first-hand storytelling to transport listeners to the late ‘70s, illustrating how RICHIE’s tragic death wasn’t just a break-and-enter gone wrong, but the string unraveling a web of twisted crimes before it.

THE MIAMI CHRONICLES: BOOBY TRAP Executive Producer and APOSTROPHE PODCAST NETWORK Co-Founder TERRY O'REILLY commented, "It’s the remarkable level of storytelling in THE MIAMI CHRONICLES that puts you right there — in the moment — that attracted us to this podcast. We’re thrilled to partner with MIKE and JAMES on this series.”

APOSTROPHE launches the series with ACAST, which hosts and distributes the series to all podcast players, and will monetize the show with ads and sponsorships.

ACAST Content Development Mgr. NARISA LADAK added, "One of podcasting's most amazing qualities is that it is borderless. When you turn on THE MIAMI CHRONICLES, you're completely transported to a different era in the suburbs of NORTH MIAMI. We're so glad to work with a network like APOSTROPHE that so masterfully brings the listener in no matter where they are — not just as an observer, but as part of a story."

THE MIAMI CHRONICLES: BOOBY TRAP will publish each WEDNESDAY for eight weeks.

