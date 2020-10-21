Sold

KATRINA LEIGH SIMPSON (34.8%) and the WOOF TRUST with KATRINA LEIGH SIMPSON as trustee snf JEANNIE D. LIVAUDAIS as beneficiary, (61.86%) are selling 167 of the 5,000 shares (3.34%) in WOOF, INC., licensee of Sports WOOF-A, AC WOOF-F, W261AT, and W296DQ/DOTHAN, AL to MICHAEL D. HOLDERFIELD for $40,000, and redeeming the remaining 4,833 shares for $1.16 million in a promissory note. HOLDERFIELD will end up with 100% control of WOOF, INC,

In other filings with the FCC, SILVER DOVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion WCDG/DAHLONEGA. GA to LEGACY BROADCASTING, INC. for $75,000.

EAST TEXAS RESULTS MEDIA, LLC is selling Classic Hits KEBE-A-K284CT (95.5 K-HITS)/JACKSONVILLE, TX and Classic Hits KTLU-A--K280CL (103.9 K-HITS)/RUSK, TX to CHISHOLM TRAIL BROADCASTING, LLC for $100,000.

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. has applied for an STA to operate KIDD-A/MONTEREY, CA with temporary facilities from a previous STA.

And VMT MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WLIR-F (simulcast of WABC-A/NEW YORK)/HAMPTON BAYS, NY to RED APPLE MEDIA, INC. for $900,000 less already-paid time brokerage fees, converting a time brokerage agreement into an outright purchase.

