Deal With Sounder

SOUNDER has partnered with TRITON DIGITAL to bring "seamless monetization" to creators and publishers of all sizes.

Through this new integration, creators can monetize both new episodes and back catalog content with targeted, dynamically inserted audio ads. These ads will be heard wherever listeners stream the podcast, including platforms like SPOTIFY.

“This launch marks an incredible opportunity for every creator on Sounder—regardless of their size or tenure—to monetize their passion, while maintaining control over the listening experience,” said SOUNDER Co-Founder/CEO KAL AMIN. “We are proud to help this diverse community of voices get heard and be compensated for their efforts.”

