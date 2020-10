Jennifer Keiper (Photo: Twitter.com)

CHICAGO media blogger, ROBERT FEDER reports that ENTERCOM News WBBM-A and WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO)/CHICAGO anchor JENNIFER KEIPER has been hired to be the National news anchor at CBS NEWS RADIO. KEIPER will be based in CHICAGO and starts at CBS NEWS RADIO on NOVEMBER 9.

FEDER has more here.



« back to Net News