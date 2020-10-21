Parton, Evans

DOLLY PARTON and SARA EVANS have joined forces with fellow artists MONICA, JORDIN SPARKS and RITA WILSON for a musical collaboration, "PINK," that encourages breast cancer patients and their families to keep fighting until "pink is just another color." The single, written by VICTORIA SHAW alongside ERIN KINSEY and JODI MARR, will benefit SUSAN G. KOMEN as the nonprofit continues to lead the world in the fight against breast cancer. Listen to the single on our Cool New Music page here.



“This is such a beautiful song of hope,” said PARTON. “I’m honored to join with these powerful women to help support SUSAN G. KOMEN’s life-saving work.”

“In a single moment, a person’s life changes forever – there is life before breast cancer, and life after,” said SUSAN G. KOMEN CEO and breast cancer survivor PAULA SCHNEIDER. “We are extremely honored that these powerful women have lent their time and talents to help us advance our mission and give a moment of hope to everyone impacted by breast cancer. Together, we will save lives and get closer to a world without breast cancer.”

EVANS, SHAW, KINSEY and WILSON, who is a breast cancer survivor, are all slated to perform during the GRAND OLE OPRY's 12 annual "OPRY GOES PINK" show on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th (NET NEWS 10/19).



“After performing at the 'OPRY GOES PINK' last year, I’m thrilled to be supporting SUSAN G. KOMEN again this year in a very big way,” said EVANS. “There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters.”

