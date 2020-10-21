Gimme Country Brigade

Online radio station GIMME COUNTRY is offering listeners a new subscription service, "GIMME COUNTRY Brigade." The new service will feature non-traditional Country music genres including Americana, Outlaw, Alt-Country and more. Fans who sign up get exclusive access to additional radio content, including past shows on-demand, plus custom digital and physical merchandise, and a discount on items in the GIMME store.

GIMME COUNTRY also recently launched its first daily morning show, "Country Du Monde," hosted by JIMI PALACIOS, previously host of "NOLA Country Radio" on WHIV/NEW ORLEANS. The show features Americana and Roots music.

“The Brigade is everything our listeners have been demanding since we launched, and we are excited to finally deliver this amazing new service,” said GIMME RADIO CEO TYLER LENANE. "It’s core to our belief that the best discovery comes from trusted people, not algorithms. So whether it’s MARGO PRICE taking our listeners on a song by song tour of her new album, or JESSE DAYTON talking to RAUL MALO of the MAVERICKS about the history of the TEXAS music scene, these are stories that are exclusive to GIMME COUNTRY, and that music fans want to hear.”

