Unsolved Mysteries Podcasts Launch 2021

CADENCE13, a leading premium podcast company that is part of ENTERCOM’s Podcast Network, TODAY announced an exclusive partnership with COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS, the creators and producers of the EMMY-nominated series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, for a weekly podcast based on the long-running hit television and popular NETFLIX streaming series. The podcast will present all new unsolved cases and each episode will take a deep dive into one specific story.

Since its premiere in JANUARY 1987, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES has been one of the longest-running programs in the history of television, and the first series to introduce an audience-interactive “call-to-action” that requests viewer tips to help solve real cases.

The UNSOLVED MYSTERIES podcast will offer a variety of brand new cases from the vast archives, exploring cases from every angle in a weekly series, with each episode focused on one mystery. As with the television and streaming series, each episode will end with a call-to-action directing listeners to the UNSOLVED MYSTERIES website to provide clues that could help solve the mysteries.

TERRY DUNN MEURER, co-creator and executive producer, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS said, “COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS is thrilled to be partnering with CADENCE13 to present all new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners. There are an incredible number of cases that we hope to solve through the podcast.”

CHRIS CORCORAN, Chief Content Officer, CADENCE13 added, “It’s an honor, and a great opportunity, to partner with one of the strongest and most credible and successful brands in television history to create original content for the podcast space. Our objective at C13 continues to be focused on best-in-class content, and this is a special one we’re proud to add to our premium-focused roster.”

Season One of the UNSOLVED MYSTERIES podcast will launch in early 2021 on APPLE PODCASTS, RADIO.COM, SPOTIFY and everywhere podcasts are available.

