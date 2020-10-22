Call For Entries For 46th Gracie Awards

The GRACIE AWARDS, presented by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF), will open the call for entries for the 46th ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS GALA and GRACIE AWARDS LUNCHEON on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22nd.



BECKY BROOKS, AWMF executive director said, "Each year, the GRACIE AWARDS celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We know the circumstances of this year have made production much more difficult, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created, especially with the important milestone of AWM’s 70th Anniversary coming up next year. As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the GRACIES enables the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during difficult times.”



The 2021 GRACIE AWARDS entry eligibility air dates are from JANUARY 1st, 2020 through DECEMBER 31st, 2020. Early Bird rates for entries end on DECEMBER 10th, 2020, at 11:59p ET. The deadline for all entries is JANUARY 14th, 2021, at 11:59p ET. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed here.

« see more Net News