'Bright Night Out'

Country artists CHRIS LANE, WALKER HAYES, SARA EVANS and PHIL VASSAR are set to headline performances for "BRIGHT NIGHT OUT," a newly created outdoor concert experience that allows fans to safely enjoy live music during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at LEGACY FARMS in MURFREESBORO, TN over four dates, with a different headliner performing each night.

EVANS will perform WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28th with support from DREW BALDRIDGE. LANE will headline THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th with opener MACKENZIE PORTER. WALKER HAYES will perform FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th with support from KYLIE MORGAN, and PHIL VASSAR will wrap up the shows with PRYOR & LEE on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1st.

"We at BRIGHT NIGHT OUT are honored to be producing live music again in our community," said BRIGHT NIGHT EVENT PRODUCTIONS' CLINT PILKINTON. "With the safety of our fans as the highest priority, we are excited to bring this safe and socially distanced experience to LEGACY FARMS for all the fans of the wonderful artists in our lineup. We look forward to seeing you soon and experiencing the new normal of attending live music."

