SABAN MUSIC GROUP artist CHESCA is set to perform her collaboration with PITBULL, "Te Quiero Baby (I Love You, Baby)," at the 2020 LATIN BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS tonight (10/21).

The PUERTO RICAN performer, plus other great stars, will gather for the first time this year to celebrate at the longest-running and most prestigious awards show in LATIN music. The broadcast begins live at 7pm (ET) with the red carpet pre-show, followed at 8pm by the three-hour awards show from the BB&T CENTER near MIAMI.

"Te Quiero Baby" is a #5 Latin Pop single, and also ranked #3 on this week's U.S. SHAZAM DISCOVERY CHART.

The program will be broadcast simultaneously on the SPANISH entertainment cable network, UNIVERSO and throughout the AMERICAS on TELEMUNDO INTERNACIONAL.

« see more Net News